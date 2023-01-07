Save 50% On the TikTok-Famous COSRX Snail Mucin and a Clinique Moisturizer That Hydrates for 100 Hours

Give your skin the care it deserves and stick to your budget with these can't-miss Ulta deals from Clinique, COSRX, Avene, and BeautyBio.

By Marenah Dobin Jan 07, 2023 12:30 PMTags
E! Insider Shop: Ulta Love Your Skin SaleArtem Varnitsin / EyeEm /Getty Images

If one of your 2023 goals is to take better care of your skin, this is the perfect time to switch up your beauty routine and actually stick to it with some great products from Ulta. Ulta's Love Your Skin Sale is here, which means you can save 50% on highly effective, top-selling skincare products. Every day of the sale has different deals for you to shop.

You can get amazing products for 50% off, but there's just one problem: these deals only last for 24 hours. If you see a product you've been dying to try or if you just want to stock up on your favorites, this is the best time to shop.

Today, you can get major deals on products from Clinique, COSRX, Avene, and BeautyBio. And, yes that includes the TikTok-famous COSRX Snail Mucin Essence and a Clinique moisturizer that hydrates for 100 hours. Check out the products that are on sale below... before they sell out! Oh, and Platinum/Diamond members get free shipping when they shop the sale items (no minimum order value needed).

Today's Skincare Steals

COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence

We all want radiant skin, right? The COSRX Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence addresses dullness and brightens the complexion, according to the brand. Plus, it gives long-lasting hydration without that heavy, sticky feeling that no one wants with a moisturizer. If you are looking for a natural summer glow and plumped up skin, you need to try this one out. This is great to use after cleansing and toning and prior to your moisturizer and sunscreen. 

This lightweight essence has 1,400+ 5-star Ulta reviews, with one shopper raving, "I've repurchased this and plan to again because no other serums have ever treated my skin so well! I like the texture a lot and it makes my skin feel so smooth and soft, i feel glowing whenever i use this and it's 100% sensitive skin approved."

Another gushed, "This hands down saved my life! I have the most complicated skin. First it's dry then it's too oily.. I started using products that broke under my eye on my cheek bones out into red irritation. This product brought me back to life.. I'll forever repurchase."

$25
$13
Ulta

Moisture Surge 100H Auto-Replenishing Hydrator Moisturizer

You know that sticky, heavy feeling of a rich moisturizer sitting on top of your skin? We all do (unfortunately) and no one wants that. That's why you need to check out this oil-free, gel-cream moisturizer instead. This lightweight moisturizer delivers intense hydration without feeling greasy at all. In fact, the hydration lasts for up to 100 hours, according to Clinique. If you're wondering how that's possible, it has Auto-Replenishing Technology, which allows the skin to create its own internal water source to continuously hydrate itself and keep that moisture looked in for a plump, healthy-looking glow.

This is great to combat dryness, dullness, and excess oil. If you have normal, dry, combination, or oily skin, check this one out. It has 2,000+ 5-star Ulta reviews. 

$27
$14
Ulta

Avène Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Cream and Tolerance Control Skin Recovery Balm

If you have ultra-sensitive, highly reactive skin and you're looking for relief, Avene may have the answer. This moisturizer calms, hydrates, and restore's skin's barrier in 48 hours, according to the brand. You can get this as a highly hydrating cream or if you are in extra need of moisture, the balm version is on sale for half price too.

A fan of the cream said, "Only product that has worked for me. I love this moisturizer. I have eczema and periodical dermatitis and have very cold winters where I live. I have tried every fragrance free moisturizer This is the only one I haven't reacted to. It doesn't sting and has calmed my skin so much."

A shopper who used the balm raved, "Worth every penny. Wow this is fantastic! I had a skin infection and needed a prescription to clear it up. Unfortunately the prescription left my skin red and peeling. This balm saved the day. The redness disappeared within a day and the peeling went away after 3 days. This does not feel like a balm at all. It feels like a lightweight lotion and absorbs quickly. I was even able to apply a bit of foundation over it with no pilling. I highly recommend!"

$36
$18
Cream- Ulta
$36
$18
Balm- Ulta

BeautyBio Get That Glow GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set

Give yourself a spa-level treatment at home with BeautyBio's Get That Glow GloPRO Facial Microneedling Discovery Set. This award-winning microneedling tool makes your skin more absorbent to get the most out of your skincare products, per the brand, which also claims you get smoother skin in just 60 seconds a day. This set has the 

is a patented, award-winning microneedling tool that amplifies skincare absorption and creates firmer, smoother skin in just 60 seconds a day Patented GloPRO Microneedling Tool with Face Attachment, ZenBubble Oil-Free Calming Gel Cream, Balance pH Balancing Gel Cleanser, and five Resolve Eraser Pads.

An Ulta shopper raved, "Omg!!! Love it. My skin has changed amazingly in less than a month !!!! I am happy with the results can't wait to explore other products from Beautybio …. Game changer ladies!!!!"

Another said, "Wow! I love the GloPro! I saw a difference in my skin after just 3 times using the product. My skin looked smoother and the firmer. The fine lines around my eyes seemed to diminish. I also love the moisturizer that came in the kit the zenbubble . It felt as though my skin was drinking it up. My skin has never felt so smooth!"

$200
$100
Ulta

Still shopping? Check out this $100 deal on a beauty product bundle worth $431 with items from Sunday Riley, Oribe, Kate Somerville, Tula, Elemis, and more top brands.

