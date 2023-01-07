Get These $168 J.Crew Trousers for $18, $128 Jeans for $12, and More 90% Off Deals Before They Sell Out

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

If your 2023 motto is "new year, new wardrobe," this weekend is the perfect time to shop because there are some major deals at J.Crew. Depending on what you buy, you can save 90% on your purchase.

Get an extra 50% discount on J.Crew sale styles when you use the promo code SHOPNOW at checkout. Shoppers can apply that same discount code to save 30% on full-price styles from J.Crew. Score these $168 trousers for just $18. Snag these $128 jeans for only $12. Add this camel blazer to your wardrobe for $32 (originally $198).

There are so many fashionable finds on sale at J.Crew. Here are some of the best deals you can shop this weekend.