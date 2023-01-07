See Millie Bobby Brown’s Sweet Tribute to “Partner for Life” Jake Bongiovi

2023 is already starting off as a solid 11 out of 10 for Millie Bobby Brown.

The Stranger Things actress rang in the New Year with a thoughtful post that put her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi front and center.

As she shared on Instagram, "endlessly in love with the year I've had! grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Alongside a carousel of photos, including some silly snaps with Jon Bon Jovi's son, Millie continued, "here's to another year with you and the wonderful people and animals around us," adding, "let's do it again but better!"

One black-and-white photo featured Millie, 18, and Jake, 20, sharing a kiss in a photo booth, while another pic showed them leaning toward each other in the car.

Under the post, Jake wrote back to her, "Your year babe love you so much." He too shared some precious photos of the couple in honor of the New Year, captioning his, "Love is all you need."