Penn Badgley's Joe Is the One Being Stalked in Chilling You Season 4 Trailer

Oh, how the tables have turned.
In the trailer for season four of Netflix's You, Joe Goldberg (Penn Badgley) attempts to flee his dark and ominous past by assuming the identity of Professor Jonathan Moore in London—but this time, all eyes are on him.
Joe finds himself enmeshed with a new group of elite friends, who he affectionally calls "a circle of privileged douchebags," and it's only a matter of time before he becomes their center of attention.
His new acquaintances badger him with questions like "Why are you here?," "Did you kill someone?," and "Did someone break your heart?"
Oh, you have no idea.
When a murderer called the Eat the Rich Killer begins terrorizing high society members, Joe starts being stalked by the presumed perpetrator, even receiving texts with messages like, "Nice jacket, brown's your color."
Doesn't feel so great, does it, Joe?
"I ran away from all this," Joe says in his trademark brooding voiceover. "But one of you is watching me. One of you is hiding in plain sight. So, who are you?"
Joe also manages to track down Marienne (Tati Gabrielle), which was teased in the season three finale. When their paths eventually cross, Marienne screams, "You're a murderer, Joe."
"You're wrong about me," Joe tells Marienne. "I'm going to prove it to you."
On the job front, at least, things seem to be going well for Joe.
"Laying low is imperative," he says in voiceover. "Turns out teaching's fun and London's not so bad."
It's doubtful that things stay perfect for long.
Part one of You's fourth season—which features the arrivals of played by Lukas Gage, Charlotte Ritchie, Tilly Keeper, Amy Leigh Hickman and Ed Speleers—drops on Netflix Feb. 9, with part two arriving March 9.