The Best Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale Shoe Deals From Sam Edelman, Loeffler Randall, Birkenstock & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We can't get enough of the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale, and if you can't either, then you're at the place.

Among the amazing deals on apparel and beauty are some shoe deals that are just as noteworthy. Nordstrom has looks from adidas, Ganni, Loeffler Randall, Sam Edelman, UGG and so much more on sale for as low as $45. There are some timeless, trendy and versatile heels, sneakers, flats, boots and more that you need to get your hands on before the sale comes to an end!

Read on for our top shoe picks from the Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale.