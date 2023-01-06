We’ve Got the Buzz on the Three New Actors Joining Yellowjackets Season 2

The upcoming second season of Showtime's Yellowjackets has added three new faces to its cast, including one actress replacing a departing star from season one. Get the details here.

Watch: Melanie Lynskey Teases "Insane" Yellowjackets Season 2

The second season of Yellowjackets is ready to take flight.

The Showtime drama, which returns March 24, has added three new actors to its ensemble cast for season two, according to Variety.

Nicole Maines, best known for playing Nia Nal on The CW's Supergirl, will portray Lisa, "an associate of Adult Lottie (Simone Kessell), who is trying to recover from past trauma." Kessell also joins the cast in season two. The teen version of Lottie was played by Courtney Eaton in season one, who will also appear in season two.

The Borgias and Blindspot star François Arnaud will appear in four episodes as Paul, "a New York writer and secret boyfriend of Coach Scott (Steven Kreuger) who reminds Coach Scott of what might have been."

Nia Sondaya, who will also appear on season three of Apple TV+'s Truth Be Told later this year, takes over the role Akilah, a member of the Yellowjackets team, from Keeya King, who played Akilah in season one. No explanation for Keeya's departure has been given.

2023 TV Premiere Dates

For everything else we know about season two of Yellowjackets, keep scrolling.

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
Van Is Alive!

Six Feet Under alum Lauren Ambrose will play the adult version of Vanessa Palmer (a.k.a. Van) in season two. While the first season explored the present-day lives of her teammates Shauna, Taissa, Nat and Misty, the life of Van—and whether or not she was even alive—remained a mystery.

Ambrose was seen sporting facial scars in a series of photos released by Showtime Dec. 22, likely a brutal reminder of Van being attacked by a pack of wolves in season one.

We can't wait to find out what she's been up to since.

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
More Young Van, Too

Season two has plenty in store for young Van, too, as Liv Hewson—who played the younger version of Van in season one—has been upgraded to a series regular in the second season.

Dominik Magdziak/Getty Images
Get Ready For Adult Lottie

Simone Kessell, best known for playing Breha Organa on Disney+'s Obi-Wan Kenobi, will play the adult version of Lottie, who may or may not be a full-on cult leader.

Maybe she's gotten into pyramid schemes now?

Paul Sarkis/SHOWTIME
Plenty More Young Lottie Ahead

The mysterious workings of young Lottie will play a big role in season two, as well. Courtney Eaton, who played Lottie in season one, has been also been promoted to a series regular in season two.

The antler queen will ride again.

Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images for Tribeca Festival
Elijah Wood Is Misty's Worst Nightmare

In August, it was announced that Elijah Wood had joined the cast of season two as Walter, "a dedicated Citizen Detective," according to the network, "who will challenge Misty (Christina Ricci) in ways she won't see coming."

Be careful, we wouldn't suggest getting on her bad side.

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images
Keeping Things in the Family

Melanie Lynskey will have a familiar face on set in season two: her own husband Jason Ritter!

In December, it was announced that Jason had joined the cast in an unspecified role

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
Things Are Going to Get "Insane"

We know the second season is sure to be bonkers—just ask Melanie herself.

"All I can say is that episode two is insane," she told E! News at the Emmys in September. "Episode one is great and I was like, ‘I like it, I like it, it's building on last season.' And then episode two just goes wild."

We're not sure if we're excited or absolutely terrified. Maybe both.

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
Questions Will Be Answered

With so many mysteries in need of resolution, Yellowjackets co-showrunner Ashley Lyle promised that viewers won't have to wait long for closure.

"It's important to answer the plot questions we raise, or dig at it and not let it exist as a theoretical mystery," she told The Hollywood Reporter in August. "Who is blackmailing the Yellowjackets, we intend to answer. What does it all mean and what's the point of human experience? Those are questions we won't be able to answer fully. But we don't want to leave people hanging on a plot level."

Kailey Schwerman/SHOWTIME
A Premiere Date—and a Season 3 Renewal

Brace yourself, because season two of Yellowjackets premieres March 24 on Showtime.

But that's not all—the show has already been renewed for a third season.

Gulp.

 

