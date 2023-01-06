10 People Injured in Shooting During Filming of French Montana Music Video

Ten people have been injured in a shooting in Miami near where a music video for rapper French Montana was being filmed.
Police in Miami Gardens, Fla. told NBC Miami that officers responded to a call of gunshots fired at The Licking restaurant on the evening of Jan. 5. An altercation had begun elsewhere and ended at the eatery, the authorities stated, adding that an investigation is ongoing.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue told CNN that upon arriving at the restaurant, emergency responders found "several patients suffering traumatic injuries."
"As a result of the incident, a total of 10 patients were injured," they continued. "Four of the patients self-transported to local area hospitals. MDFR transported the remaining six patients by ground and air rescue to local trauma centers."
French Montana is believed to have avoided injury after being hauled away by security before or just after the gunfire broke out, a law enforcement source told the Miami Herald. An eyewitness noted to TMZ that the rapper's security got him out of the area safely and without incident. French Montana's rep did not immediately respond to NBC News' request for comment.
Rapper Ced Mogul, who was also at the music video shoot, shared with NBC Miami a clip he said shows French Montana and fellow hip-hop musician Rob49 in the backseat of a car during the video shoot and before the shooting. In the video, the "Unforgettable" rapper is seen sitting and examining apparel.
However, the video shoot appears to have taken place without authorization from the city. Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt told the Miami Herald that police were not informed about the production and that no permit had been pulled.
The day after the shooting, The Licking, a restaurant chain owned by DJ Khaled, issued a statement to CNN about the incident. "Our hearts are heavy and go out to the victims of this senseless act," the company said Jan. 6. "We were not aware of a video being filmed and found out last min French Montana was shooting a scene in the back parking lot. We have no idea what actually took place."
The group said it was cooperating with authorities in their investigation of the shooting, adding, "The Licking restaurant has nothing to do with the incident and has given police the necessary footage requested."
