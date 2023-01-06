No One Was More Excited For Al Roker's Today Return Than Savannah Guthrie & Hoda Kotb

Al Roker is officially back on Today.
The weatherman made his triumphant return to the NBC morning show Jan. 6 after a two-month-long medical leave. And perhaps no one was more excited to experience his ray of sunshine than Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb.
"This doesn't work without Al," Savannah exclusively told E! News. "He's the glue of this whole place. It's hard. We miss him if he's gone one day, let alone two months, and we're just so thrilled."
Hoda couldn't agree more. "This is a man who barely takes off a few days," she added, "and now, he's coming back after more than two months, so it's gonna be a celebration."
Savannah and Hoda have had a few celebrations of their own recently, including marking their fifth anniversary co-hosting Today together. So, how did they, well, ring in the occasion? By ringing the New York Stock Exchange opening bell, of course.
As for how they welcomed in 2023, both chose to keep the milestone chill. "I was in bed by 10, which is my definition of a great New Year's Eve," Savannah shared. "Had a big dinner, ate too much, had a couple cocktails, nighty night, bed by 10."
But Hoda's daughters Haley, 5, and Hope, 3, had Savannah beat: They were in bed by 7:30!
As for Hoda? "8:15," she admitted. "I did have a couple of cocktails, so I was ready—but 8:15, I was out."
Hear more from the hosts—including their current TV show picks—in the full interview above.
Today airs weekdays at 7 a.m. on NBC. Catch new episodes of E! News Mondays through Thursdays at 11:30 p.m. on E!.
