How Khloe Kardashian Is Supporting Tristan Thompson Amid His Mom’s Death

Khloe Kardashian is standing by Tristan Thompson's side during a tough time. 

Amid the "unexpected" death of his mom Andrea Thompson, the Kardashians star traveled home with Tristan to Toronto, a source tells E! News. 

"Khloe went with him to comfort and help him navigate what will be a very difficult time," the insider shares. "She was incredibly close to his mother."

Though the former fiancés split in 2021, the source adds that, "like Khloe and the Kardashian family always do, they will come together and support their loved ones in their most difficult time of need." 

After all, the insider notes, "Tristan is the father of Khloe's kids, and she and her entire family will always be there for him." 

Tristan, 31, and Khloe, 38, share daughter True Thompson, 4, and a baby boy, 5 months, who they welcomed in July via surrogate after they separated. His name hasn't been revealed.

Over the years, Tristan has shared glimpses of True with Andrea a.k.a "GiGi," including a sweet snap of the duo soaking up the sun in August 2019. That same month, Tristan and Andrea came together for charity by attending The Amari Thompson Soiree, which benefitted Epilepsy Toronto, marking their most recent joint public event.

Tristan previously called his mom, who was a school bus driver, "a warrior and a champ" and praised the "love and passion" she had for her kids.

She died following a heart attack on Jan. 5, according to TMZ, citing sources with direct knowledge.

Neither Tristan nor Khloe has publicly spoken out about the loss. Tristan last posted on his Instagram feed for New Year's, sharing a video of his fitness progress. "Going into the New Year strong," he said at the time. "Keep pushing."

