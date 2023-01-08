National Bubble Bath Day: Shop Bath Bombs, Bath Accessories & More Fizzy Faves

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
Hello, and welcome to Sophy's Shoppable Sensations. That's a name I've made up just now, but I think it suits what I'm about to fill you in on: There's a national holiday we've been missing, and it's my new favorite thing. January 8 is officially "Bubble Bath Day," and as a bathtub evangelist, I can't believe I had no idea. (Did you know? Why didn't you say something?)
Yes, folks, it's an entire day dedicated to the art of the bath. The relaxing. restorative, reawakening bath. Now, don't get me wrong; I shower like any other person. I purely go for bath time when I just need a moment. Frankly, I don't understand why everyone doesn't do that. A bath is the best! And it doesn't have rules!
You can leave your phone on your charger in your room, or have it on a little dish next to you. You can listen to music, or enjoy gentle silence. You can use add-ins that foam and fizz, or invigorating salt blends for skin that needs a little extra TLC this season.
What I'm saying is, we've found the ideal holiday. It's one that doesn't require travel, gifting (except maybe for yourself!), or time that needs to be made up at work. There's no complicated traditions to follow nor family background required. It's a holiday to celebrate one of life's simplest pleasures, and I hope we all take the time to indulge in it.
Not sure where to start? Scroll this quick list of bubble bath essentials, add to cart, then close your eyes and bliss out.
Olivia Le Luxury Scented Candle
Hand-poured into an elegant vessel and crafted with non-toxic materials, Olivia Le candles instantly set the mood for a relaxing soak.
AGENT NATEUR Holi Coconut Milk Bath
Once you've lit your candle of choice, pour this nourishing powder into running water for an instantly luxurious experience. The enriching coconut formula is a lovely, gentle alternative to traditional bath bombs.
Herbivore Botanicals Calm Bath Salts
For those not into all things fizzy, but who don't want to be left out: Enter Herbivore Botanicals' signature Calm Bath Salts. Made with Himalayan pink sea salts, ylang ylang and vanilla oil, they "transform your regular bath into a therapeutic oasis."
Hearth & Hand x Magnolia Slatted Wood Bathtub Tray
Bath bombs? Check. Soothing music? Check. Candle? You know it. But where to perch your book, wine glass, and bowl of snacks? Atop this slatted bath tray, of course.
Pure Parker Go Party 40 Bath Bombs
Make every day a National Bath Day with this sensational set of 40 (yes, 40!) bath bombs. Also a thoughtful gift for a bath lover in your life! Quite literally, a gift that keeps on giving.
Lovery Bath Bombs Gift Set - 10 XL Bath Fizzies
Looking for a slightly more reasonable number of bath bombs to acquire instead? Understandable. This 10-piece variety set from Lovery includes individual items, each infused with cocoa and shea butters, and it comes in a miniature bathtub for extra adoreableness.
Milk + Honey Art of The Bath Set
This head-to-toe, body-and-mind kit includes everything you need to truly rest and rejuvenate. On top of that, there's palo santo and a candle to make it a completely immersive experience.
