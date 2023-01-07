Coach 50% Off Sale: The Top 10 Bags, Shoes & Accessories We're Buying On Sale for a Limited Time

The cutest shearling bag for almost $400 off? The most timeless boots for $138? We're adding all the cutest looks from Coach to our cart, and you should, too, during the limited time 50% off sale!

This Coach 50% off sale is not to be missed. Whether you're looking for new accessories to add to your wardrobe or finally splurge on that cute handbag you've been eyeing, you can do it all at Coach while shopping some incredible deals.

While the sale is going until January 16th, there are way too many chic styles that are selling out fast, so get ahead on all the best pieces while you still can. We're talking shearling shoulder bags, the cutest boots and the most eye-catching jewelry for up to hundreds of dollars off!

Keep scrolling for our favorite picks from the Coach 50% off sale.

Theo Tote

Everyone needs a chic and versatile tote bag, whether you're running errands, traveling or going to work. You can snag this classic tote bag that's usually $450 for $225. It comes in two wearable colors, too!

$450
$225
Coach

Soft Tabby Shoulder Bag

This shoulder bag is seriously so chic, and it typically retails for $450. Right now, you can snag it for $225. It'll become a favorite accessory of yours!

$450
$225
Coach

Tabby Medium Wallet

This wallet is a must-have for keeping your essentials organized in style. It's currently available in red for almost $100 off!

$195
$98
Coach

Pillow Tabby Shoulder Bag 26 In Shearling

We love a little fluff when it comes to accessories. It's such a trendy way to add texture and playfulness to any outfit. You can snag this shearling shoulder bag for $375 instead of the original $750 price in both cream and dark green.

$750
$375
Coach

Lacey Bootie

These boots are so stunning, and currently on sale for $138! They're a timeless boot that can be worn with dresses, trousers, mini skirts and so much more. 

$275
$138
Coach

Pillow Madison Shoulder Bag 18 In Shearling With Quilting

As mentioned, we're into fluff! This black shearling bag is so good for an evening bag option. The silver hardware and chain give the bag an even more elevated touch.

$495
$248
Coach

Signature Turnlock Necklace

It's all in the details with this gold necklace. It features the iconic Coach turnlock in shimmering green resin, which goes with the adjustable gold chain so nicely.

$145
$73
Coach

Tabby Chain Clutch

Have a lady in red moment with this Tabby Chain Clutch that's currently on sale for over $100 off its original $295 price. It's a cute accessory that will add a pop of color to any outfit.

$295
$148
Coach

Square Sunglasses

Looking to add a chic pair of sunglasses to your wardrobe? These square sunglasses will do the trick and make you feel so luxe, no matter what outfit you pair them with.

$170
$85
Coach

Tabby Chain Clutch

This chain clutch can be worn in more ways than one, and is the pop of blue your wardrobe has been missing! It's spacious enough for all your essentials, and an be worn as a crossbody or clutch.

$295
$148
Coach

In more fashion news, check out all the fashion trends that are going to be big in 2023, plus shop the looks for yourself.

