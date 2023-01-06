Prince Harry Claims Prince William and Kate Middleton Encouraged Him to Wear Nazi Costume

Watch : Prince Harry's New Memoir BOMBSHELLS

Prince Harry isn't taking all the blame for that shocking Halloween costume.

In his upcoming memoir Spare, the Duke of Sussex claims his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton encouraged him to wear a Nazi uniform to a 2005 costume party, which had a "Native and Colonial" theme.

While debating between a pilot uniform and the Nazi option, "I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought," Harry wrote, according to the Spanish language version of Spare obtained by NBC News. "Nazi uniform, they said."

"They both howled," the 38-year-old continued, noting his older brother chose a lion outfit. "Worse than Willy's leotard outfit! Way more ridiculous! Which, again, was the point."

NBC News has reached out to Kensington Palace, Buckingham Palace and a rep for Prince Harry. All have declined to comment.

Shortly after the Halloween party, pictures surfaced of Harry, then 20, in a military shirt and a red swastika armband. After the incident, he released a statement expressing his regret, saying "I am very sorry if I caused any offense or embarrassment to anyone."