New Year, Woo Woo: 11 Crystals, Candles & Intention-Setting Accessories For a More Mindful 2023

The New Year is traditionally a time to pause, reflect, and set intentions for how we'll live in the months to follow. Among your resolutions may be to slow down, take some time to assess your well-being, and connect with the world around you.
Maybe you want to learn the meaning of every card in the Major and Minor Arcana in that tarot deck someone bought you a few years ago. Maybe you want to be the type of person who always knows what phase of the moon we're in. Or maybe you just want to create an altar to universal harmony like you saw someone cool do on WitchTok.
Whatever connecting with your spiritual side means to you, there are endless ways to do it. From crystals you can leave to charge in the moonlight to crystals designed to help you recharge, there's always something new to explore.
Here, we've gathered a list of some of the most fun, practical, and effortlessly engaging items to get you in touch with ~better vibes~ in 2023.
Snif Off The Grid Candle
Described by Snif as a "warm and calming scent," and "perfect for an unplugged Sunday," the Off the Grid candle is an ideal complement to your newly Zen outlook on life.
Rose Quartz Wine Gems, Set of 6
Plop one (or more) of these rose quartz crystals in your nightly glass of wine, and set an intention to manifest love and abundance.
Oradina Zodiac Pendant Necklace
Getting into astrology while you're at it? This elegant pendant from Oradina shows off your sun sign with sophisticated style.
Plum Beauty Amethyst Facial Roller
As the rollers work to soothe and depuff the appearance of tired skin, its amethyst properties are meant to bring calm, peace, and protection. Yeah, we're going all-out this year.
Moon and Jai Harmony Ritual Kit with Sage
One of Moon and Jai's signature kits, the Harmony Ritual set includes everything the brand recommends for welcoming "inner peace, balance, and joy."
Joey Baby Manifesting It! Bracelet
In need of a wearable reminder of what you're manifesting for yourself this year? Let this eclectic bracelet from Joey Baby be your guide.
REISFIELDS Crystal Intention Set
The "Love" set includes pillars made from Cobalt Calcite and Rose Quartz. Per REISEFIELDS, when used together, the crystals "increase feelings of self-worth and promote emotional healing."
Tom Wood Silver Tarot Lovers Necklace
Any quality deep-drive into crystals is sure to incorporate dabbles with tarot into the mix. This layerable necklace includes a pendant of The Lovers, a card from the Major Arcana with associated meanings that you can probably figure out for yourself.
Himalayan Aromatherapy Crystal Salt Lamp
To be clear, this candle does not smell like Himalayan salt; it's made from enormous Himalayan salt crystals, which helps cast a pleasant, muted glow in your surroundings. The aromatherapy part comes from you! It's designed to function as a diffuser as well, so just add a few drops of your fave essential oil and drift off to happy-space-land.
Jill & Ally Good Vibes Only - Obsidian Crystal Manifestation Candle
Creators Jill & Ally recommend lighting their Good Vibes Only candle when you need to "exhale the bad energy and bring in the good." Once you've finished burning it, you'll have an obsidian gem to add to your altar. Traditionally a stone that provides grounding energy, it may help shield you against the negativity of anyone who isn't on board with your woo-woo side just yet.
Sunday Citizen Crystal Powered Sleep Mask
Feel like you've tried everything, but can't seem to bliss out? This crystal powered sleep mask from Sunday Citizen is designed to help you rest and rejuvenate. There's always tomorrow to give it another go — and you'll still be connecting with crystals overnight.
