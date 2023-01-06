Magnum P.I.'s Magnum and Higgins Kick Off Season 5 on a Steamy Note in Sizzling Sneak Peek

Magnum P.I. fans' wishes are coming true.
Not only was the series resurrected from cancelation by NBC last year, but the show's season four finale saw will-they-won't-they couple Thomas Magnum (Jay Hernandez) and Juliet Higgins (Perdita Weeks) finally confess their feelings for each other and kiss. But for those thinking their get-together was too good to be true, Magnum sets the record straight in E! News' exclusive first look at the show's season five premiere.
"Hey," Magnum tells Higgins as she joins him in the shower, to which she responds, "Hey, yourself." And as if being in the shower together wasn't steamy enough, the two then share a romantic kiss, fulfilling all "Miggins" shippers' hopes.
"Yeah, I know what you're thinking," Magnum clarifies in a voiceover. "But trust me, this isn't a dream. This is really happening."
As sweet as the moment is, fans will have to tune in to see if the new couple can balance their relationship with their action-packed, crime-fighting lifestyle.
After being canceled after four seasons on CBS in May 2022, NBC picked up Magnum P.I. for 20 new episodes in July.
"It was a bit circuitous but we did it!" Hernandez tweeted in celebration of the show's renewal on July 1. "Your love & support helped get us over the finish line, thank you & thanks to @nbc for stepping up! Time to dust off the Aloha shirt! #ohana."
Cast members Tim Kang, Zachary Knighton, Stephen Hill and Amy Hill will reprise their roles for season five, in addition to new cast member Michael Rady as Det. Chris Childs.
Check out the sneak peek clip above.
Magnum P.I. season five premieres Sunday, Feb. 19, at 9 p.m. on NBC.
(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)