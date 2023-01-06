Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin Speaks to Teammates For First Time Since Cardiac Arrest

Watch : Damar Hamlin Says Sweet Message to Buffalo Bills Over FaceTime

Damar Hamlin has reunited with his teammates.

One day after doctors confirmed that the Buffalo Bills safety, who was hospitalized after going into cardiac arrest during a game on Jan. 2, was awake, the organization shared that the 24-year-old spoke with teammates during a team meeting.

"Damar Hamlin FaceTimed into our team meeting today to talk to players and coaches," The Buffalo Bills tweeted Jan. 6. "What he said to the team: 'Love you boys.'"

Their news of the virtual reunion cam just after the team shared an update on Damar, who remains the ICU at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, as he continues his road to recovery.

"Per the physicians at UCMC, Damar's breathing tube was removed overnight," they wrote. "He continues to progress remarkably in his recovery. His neurologic function remains intact and he has been able to talk to his family and care team."