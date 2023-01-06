Breaking

Real Housewives of Salt Lake City's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison For Fraud

RHOSLC's Jen Shah has been sentenced to 78 months in prison. She was arrested in March 2021 on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a telemarketing scheme.

Watch: RHOSLC's Jen Shah Sentenced to 6.5 Years in Prison for Fraud

Jen Shah's fate has been revealed.

After pleading guilty to federal charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and money laundering in July 2022, the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star was sentenced to 78 months in prison—or six and a half years—in Federal Court in Manhattan on Jan. 6, E! News confirmed.

The judge imposed no monetary fine on Jen and she must report to prison on Feb. 17. Jen and her team recommended a minimum-security prison in Texas but her reporting location is still being determined. After her release, she'll be on supervised release for five years.

Jen's husband Sharrieff, their two sons, Sharrieff Jr. and Omar, and multiple other family members were by her side in court for the sentencing.

The 49-year-old and her former assistant Stuart Smith were arrested in March 2021 on wire fraud and money laundering charges in connection with a nationwide telemarketing scheme.

Though he originally claimed innocence, Stuart changed his plea to guilty in November 2021. (He is expected to be sentenced in March.) Jen later did the same on July 11, just a week before her case was set to go to trial. 

RHOSLC executive producer Andy Cohen weighed in on the star's guilty plea in July, stating on his Sirius XM series Radio Andy, "When you say you're guilty of something, it maybe means you're guilty."

He also addressed Jen's absence from BravoCon 2022 during a panel at the convention in October. "She plead guilty. I think that was kind of, unfortunately, the end of, you know, the engagement there," he explained, adding that he has "a lot of questions for her."

Chris Haston/Bravo

Bravo has yet to announce whether Jen's sentencing will affect her future role on RHOSLC, which she has been part of since its premiere in 2020. And the idea of Jen not returning for the show's fourth season is something co-star Heather Gay previously told E! News is the "smallest thing, blip on her radar right now."

"I'm trying not to let it cloud my thoughts either," Heather added. "I'm just thinking of her taking accountability, getting this started and over with so that she can rebuild her life."

For now, Jen will not appear alongside co-stars Lisa BarlowMeredith Marks and Whitney Rose—as well as series friends Angie HarringtonAngie Katsanevas and Danna Bui-Negrete—on the show's upcoming season three reunion, which taped in November.

Though she claimed she was originally invited to attend, the appearance came with a catch: She said she would be expected to discuss her legal issues.

"That expectation has no regard for me or my family's well-being," Jen wrote in a Dec. 16 Instagram post. "So under legal advice, I will not be attending the reunion. I need to focus on the most important thing in my life—my family."

Last month, Meredith gave E! News new insight into how Jen was doing in the final days before her sentencing. "Jen is okay," she stated. "It's a lot, so anyone in her shoes would be struggling with a lot of different things. She obviously has a lot of variables being thrown at her well beyond her sentencing."

Meredith went on to say she believed that Jen wasn't given the proper chance to defend herself amid her legal drama. "I think that it's been a very trying time because to go through this and feel like you don't have a voice on top of everything else that she's facing, it's overwhelming," the reality star noted. "She just tries to focus on the day to day as best she can."

—Reporting by Sara Ouerfelli

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

