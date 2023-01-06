Al Roker's Emotional Return to Today Is a Ray of Sunshine You Need to See

Watch : Hoda Kotb & Savannah Guthrie Celebrate Al Roker's Today Show Return

The forecast in New York may call for rain but Al Roker is bringing a ray of sunshine.

After a two-month absence from Today due to health reasons, the weatherman made his emotional return to the show on Jan. 6.

"My heart is just bursting," Al, who appeared alongside his wife and ABC News correspondent Deborah Roberts, shared. "I'm just so thrilled to see all of you and all the crew and everybody. Right now, I'm running on adrenaline. I'm just thrilled to be here."

Getting there wasn't an easy journey. In November, Al was admitted to the hospital for blood clots in his leg and lungs. Though he returned home for Thanksgiving, he was back in the hospital days later due to complications with his recovery.

"It's not lost on us that this is a major, major thing for Al to be here," Deborah said. "He is a living, breathing miracle. He really is. And I have to say, I'm not overstating it I don't think, Al was a very, very, very sick man and I think most people did not know that."