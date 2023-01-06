RuPaul's Drag Race Contestants Reveal Why Ariana Grande Was “Starstruck” on Season 15

Watch : RuPaul's Drag Race Stars on Working With Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande has bang banged her way into the Werk Room.

Season 15 of RuPaul's Drag Race kicks off Jan. 6 with the 7 Rings singer as a guest judge—and she wasted no time introducing herself to the latest crop of queens, as they exclusively revealed to E! News.

"On the first day, we're meeting all the queens, we're trying to understand how a TV show works and we're trying not to be a fool in front of RuPaul," Sasha Colby said. "And then they throw one of the hugest recording artists in the world. She was actually our safety net. She was actually the most comforting thing that day."

Princess Poppy agreed, saying, "To walk in and your very first experience with Drag Race is meeting Ariana Grande, it was like living in a dream. It was so surreal."

The experience was extra special for Marcia Marcia Marcia, who disclosed "Ariana Grande has been like my favorite person on the planet since I was a child."

So, how did the fateful meeting go?

"She is truly one of the sweetest people I've ever met," Marcia said. "They say, ‘Don't meet your heroes,' but when we met her, she was like, ‘Oh my god, I can't believe I'm here right now.' We were like, ‘Shut up! You're yourself! What are you talking about?'"