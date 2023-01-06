Kacey Musgraves Reveals "Sexiest" Thing About Boyfriend Cole Schafer

Watch : Kacey Musgraves Is Life-Size Barbie at Her Met Gala Debut

Kacey Musgraves is celebrating boyfriend Cole Schafer's golden hour.

The "Rainbow" singer penned a sweet tribute to the writer on Jan. 5 in honor of his birthday, calling him "the brightest flame in my world."

Alongside photos of the couple, one of which was a black-and-white snap of Kacey kissing her man's cheek, the country music star wrote on Instagram, "I love you, @cole_schafer. You are such a fixture in the lives of all the people who are lucky enough to really know you."

Kacey went on to list all the reasons she's "grateful" for Cole, including "the laughs and adventures, deep talks, ego checks, wise advice, forehead kisses, the books you recommend, your late night 'oh I just whipped this up' and somehow it's extremely gourmet pasta (like, actually Michelin star) situations, the gorgeous way you observe the world and the words that follow."

She added, "And mostly your unabashed, full-throttle vulnerability which is easily the sexiest thing about you. I can't wait to see what this year brings to you."