Prince Harry Says Mom Princess Diana Would Be “Sad” About His Relationship With Prince William

Prince Harry is revealing a deeper look into his relationship with older brother, Prince William.
The Duke of Sussex shared how his late mother Princess Diana would feel regarding their fraught connection, which Harry has detailed further ahead of the publication of his memoir, Spare.
"I think she would be sad," Harry told Good Morning America in a clip shared Jan. 5. "I think she'd be looking at it long term to know that there are certain things that we need to go through to be able to heal the relationship."
Harry—who was 12 years old when Diana tragically died in 1997—continued, "I have felt the presence of my mum more so in the last two years than I have in the last 30."
The interview, which airs Jan. 9, comes as The Guardian published excerpts of Harry's memoir on Jan. 4, where the 38-year-old alleges William "knocked me to the floor" amid a fight over wife Meghan Markle, whom Harry married in 2018.
NBC News reached out to Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace and they declined to comment on the allegations from the memoir.
In another bombshell interview for 60 Minutes, airing on Jan. 8, Harry alleged that Meghan received different treatment from the media compared to the other women in the royal family.
"What Meghan had to go through was similar in some part to what Kate [Middleton] and what [Queen Consort] Camilla went through—very different circumstances," Harry told Anderson Cooper in the preview shared Jan. 5. "But then you add in the race element, which was what the press—British press jumped on straight away. I went into this incredibly naïve. I had no idea the British press were so bigoted."
Harry noted, "Hell, I was probably bigoted before the relationship with Meghan," prompting Anderson to ask, "You think you were bigoted before the relationship with Meghan?"
"I don't know," Harry answered. "Put it this way, I didn't see what I now see."
Spare will be released on Jan. 10.