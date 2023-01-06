Ginny & Georgia's Brianne Howey Reacts to That Deadly Decision & Shocking Season 2 Finale

Watch : Brianne Howey Talks Georgia's Choices in Ginny & Georgia

Warning: The below includes spoilers from season two of Ginny & Georgia.

Georgia Miller may be the deadliest mom in Wellsbury, but that doesn't mean she's a bad person.

That's how Brianne Howey, who plays the titular single mom in Ginny & Georgia, sees it. For Brianne, Georgia's decision to euthanize Cynthia's dying husband was actually a display of loyalty to her Wellsbury frenemy.

"What Cynthia did for her by rescinding Gil's application was the biggest act of protection," she exclusively told E! News. "And that's the one thing Georgia has never had in her life. No one has ever protected her, since she was a child."

For those who've yet to binge season two, Cynthia (Sabrina Grdevich) witnesses Georgia's ex Gil (Aaron Ashmore) being abusive and, in turn, blacklists him from the community, making it impossible for the former convict to rent in the area.

"Cynthia doing that was an enormous act of kindness and generosity and protection," Brianne continued. "And in Georgia's mind, Cynthia protected her and now she wants to protect Cynthia and [her son] Zach from the pain and the grief that they are suffering very, very slowly through and that's being dragged out. So she takes it upon herself to take that away from them."