Idaho Murder Case: Surviving Roommate Recalls Hearing Cries and Seeing Killer in House

Bryan Kohberger's DNA Found at Idaho Murder Scene

A newly unsealed affidavit has revealed chilling details into the investigation of Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin's murders.

The four University of Idaho students were found stabbed to death in an off-campus home in Moscow, Idaho, on Nov. 13, sending shockwaves across the community. The three young women lived there as roommates, while Kernodle's boyfriend Chapin slept over on the night they were killed. Two other roommates were not injured in the incident.

Now, court documents obtained by E! News on Jan. 5 offer insight into how authorities say they were able to link suspect Bryan Kohberger—who was arrested in December and charged with four counts of murder and one count of felony burglary—to the fatal stabbings, as well as an account of the night of the killings from one of the surviving roommates.

The roommate, identified only as D.M. in the affidavit, told investigators that she heard crying in the house after 4 a.m. and a male voice say something to the effect of "it's ok, I'm going to help you." When she opened her bedroom door, D.M. said she saw a male figure "clad in black clothing and a mask that covered the person's mouth and nose walking towards her," per the document.