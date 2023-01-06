You Won't Believe How Many Times Billie Eilish Has Watched The Office

Bears. Beets. Billie Eilish.
It's no secret that the singer is a self-proclaimed superfan of The Office—a scene from the show is even featured in her song, "My Strange Addiction."
So, it's only right that the "Happier Than Ever" artist joined Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on their rewatch podcast Office Ladies for the Jan. 5 episode to show off just how well she knows the comedy.
"I've seen it so many times, I have it all memorized, like all the lines memorized and all the visuals memorized," she shared. In fact, Billie admitted she's binged the classic NBC sitcom 30 times from beginning to end!
"It's playing on my phone at all times. When I'm in the shower, I have it sitting outside the shower. When I'm getting dressed, when I'm eating food, when I put on makeup, when I do my hair," the 21-year-old revealed. "I was rearranging my closet a couple of months ago and it was just in my pocket. I couldn't even see it. It was just in my pocket and the audio was playing and it's like I listen to it like it's a podcast."
However, while Billie might know everything there is to know about The Office, she isn't immune from falling for Jim's pranks. Since she was only three years old when the Steve Carell-led mockumentary debuted back in 2005, there were quite a few jokes that went over her head.
Most notably, Billie may have thought Bono was from Scranton, Penn. instead of Ireland.
The Happier Than Ever singer recounted: "When Michael falls in love with Holly and he's making her a mix, and frick, I blame John [Krasinski] for this! Because Jim comes in and Michael goes, 'What's the band from Scranton that made it big? Is that U2?' And Jim goes, 'Yes.' And then he sits down. That's all there is. There's no pause. There's no laugh."
Luckily for Billie, she has a fan in Angela. "We are going to give you our phone numbers any time you come up on something like this you just text us," offered the actress. "We are like your Office Aunties."
The Office is currently available to stream on Peacock, while Office Ladies is available from Earwolf.
(Peacock, NBC and E! News are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)