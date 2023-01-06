You Won't Believe How Many Times Billie Eilish Has Watched The Office

Bears. Beets. Billie Eilish.

It's no secret that the singer is a self-proclaimed superfan of The Office—a scene from the show is even featured in her song, "My Strange Addiction."

So, it's only right that the "Happier Than Ever" artist joined Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey on their rewatch podcast Office Ladies for the Jan. 5 episode to show off just how well she knows the comedy.

"I've seen it so many times, I have it all memorized, like all the lines memorized and all the visuals memorized," she shared. In fact, Billie admitted she's binged the classic NBC sitcom 30 times from beginning to end!

"It's playing on my phone at all times. When I'm in the shower, I have it sitting outside the shower. When I'm getting dressed, when I'm eating food, when I put on makeup, when I do my hair," the 21-year-old revealed. "I was rearranging my closet a couple of months ago and it was just in my pocket. I couldn't even see it. It was just in my pocket and the audio was playing and it's like I listen to it like it's a podcast."