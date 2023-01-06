Watch Oprah Winfrey Celebrate Her “New Knees” on Hawaii Hike With Bestie Gayle King

Oprah Winfrey is embracing the great outdoors in 2023.

The talk show host gave an update on her hiking adventures, which she referred to as her "new passion," in an Instagram video posted Jan. 4.

In the clip, Oprah is accompanied by BFF Gayle King, who paces behind Oprah as she talks about her hike in the Hawaiian island, Kauai.

"On another hike today, and we actually moved to another island," Oprah says, with Gayle chiming in, "And she has new knees and she's killing it."

Back in October, Oprah, 68, opened up on her "The Life You Want" class series about undergoing double knee surgery in 2021. She recalled being unable to lift her legs as she recovered, vowing that if she "was ever able to get up, walk around, and move again—that I would take advantage of movement, exercise and of being able to be fully in my body."