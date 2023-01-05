Allison Williams Shares Rare Insight Into Her Life as a New Mom

Allison Williams gushed over her and fiancé Alexander Dreymon's baby boy Arlo, teasing, "He is adorable, I'm very proud."

Allison Williams' role as a mom might not be as scary as her new film, but it's been a thrilling ride so far.

The M3GAN actress—who welcomed a baby boy named Arlo with fiancé Alexander Dreymon in late 2021—shared a rare glimpse inside her motherhood journey.

"He is adorable, I'm very proud," she told Savannah Guthrie about her son on the Jan. 5 broadcast of the Today Show. "I get weird and shy when I talk about it because it's so new. But I'm obsessed with him. It's all I think about."

Allison explained how becoming a mom changed every aspect of her life, despite being told the opposite by her inner circle.

"I had some friends who were like, 'Most of the things stayed the same, a couple of things about my routine shifted,'" she recalled. "And as it was happening, I was like, 'Everything is unrecognizable to me now. It's all different.'"

She added, "I don't know how people do it any other way."

However, Allison said she was able to channel her motherhood experience for her role in the new thriller, M3GAN.

"I became a mom," she told Town & Country in a cover story published Jan. 5, "and that made it all much more interesting because that's Gemma's whole arc."

Allison noted that in the film her character ends up having two children, "one that she created from scratch and the other that she inherited, who, while sharing her DNA, is not her own."

"That was going to be complicated," she explained, "but it also became more interesting as a performer to bring this person to life, having a greater appreciation of the stakes of that."

While the Girls star has shared a rare peek inside parenthood, she and Alexander have decided to keep their baby boy out of the public eye. The couple even kept Arlo's birth private for several months before they were spotted on a family vacation together in April 2022.

"They are both private people individually, and they made the decision to keep this happy news to just a small circle of family and friends," a source told People at the time. "But they're over the moon."

