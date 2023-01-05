Allison Williams Shares Rare Insight Into Her Life as a New Mom

Watch : Does Allison Williams Feel Pressure to Have Kids?

Allison Williams' role as a mom might not be as scary as her new film, but it's been a thrilling ride so far.

The M3GAN actress—who welcomed a baby boy named Arlo with fiancé Alexander Dreymon in late 2021—shared a rare glimpse inside her motherhood journey.

"He is adorable, I'm very proud," she told Savannah Guthrie about her son on the Jan. 5 broadcast of the Today Show. "I get weird and shy when I talk about it because it's so new. But I'm obsessed with him. It's all I think about."

Allison explained how becoming a mom changed every aspect of her life, despite being told the opposite by her inner circle.

"I had some friends who were like, 'Most of the things stayed the same, a couple of things about my routine shifted,'" she recalled. "And as it was happening, I was like, 'Everything is unrecognizable to me now. It's all different.'"

She added, "I don't know how people do it any other way."