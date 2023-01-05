Lenny Kravitz’s Cheeky Photo Will Have Your Heart Still

Lenny Kravitz is letting love rule and clothes fly away.
In a snap of himself in a tropical location posted to social media, the singer proved he's not afraid to bare it all for mother nature. The image, shared on Instagram Jan. 5, features a nude Kravitz standing thigh-deep in crystal blue waters, facing away from the camera to give viewers an eyeful of his tattooed backside.
He captioned the snapshot, "New birth."
Though it's unclear where the stunning beach picture was taken, Kravitz told Spirits Business magazine in November 2022 that he divides his time between Paris, Bahamas and Brazil. Moreover, Kravitz's travels have also taken him to the Dominican Republic, where he filmed Amazon Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.
The romantic comedy, which starts streaming Jan. 23, centers around Lopez and Duhamel's characters as they "gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet," according to an Amazon press release, which adds, "and if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage."
In the movie, Kravitz plays Sean, Lopez's ex—and he didn't even have to audition for the role
"Jennifer called me," he told Access Hollywood in October, "and I was happy to go down there and have fun with a lot of really wonderful people."
Kravitz also shared on Instagram that filming the movie was "an experience that I will always cherish."
"Jennifer, after knowing each other for so many years," he wrote in April 2021, "we finally got to work and be creative together. Love and respect. Xxx #ShotgunWedding."