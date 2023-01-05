Lenny Kravitz’s Cheeky Photo Will Have Your Heart Still

Watch : Jason Momoa & Lenny Kravitz BFFs After Lisa Bonet Split?

Lenny Kravitz is letting love rule and clothes fly away.

In a snap of himself in a tropical location posted to social media, the singer proved he's not afraid to bare it all for mother nature. The image, shared on Instagram Jan. 5, features a nude Kravitz standing thigh-deep in crystal blue waters, facing away from the camera to give viewers an eyeful of his tattooed backside.

He captioned the snapshot, "New birth."

Though it's unclear where the stunning beach picture was taken, Kravitz told Spirits Business magazine in November 2022 that he divides his time between Paris, Bahamas and Brazil. Moreover, Kravitz's travels have also taken him to the Dominican Republic, where he filmed Amazon Prime Video's Shotgun Wedding starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel.

The romantic comedy, which starts streaming Jan. 23, centers around Lopez and Duhamel's characters as they "gather their lovable but very opinionated families for the ultimate destination wedding, just as the couple begin to get cold feet," according to an Amazon press release, which adds, "and if that wasn't enough of a threat to the celebration, suddenly everyone's lives are in danger when the entire party is taken hostage."