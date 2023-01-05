RHOSLC's Lisa Barlow Says What We're All Thinking About Heather Gay's Black Eye

Watch : Lisa Barlow Discusses RHOSLC Battle Lines at BravoCon 2022

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season three finale is almost here.

But unfortunately for fans looking for answers about who or what caused Heather Gay's black eye, it looks like none will be revealed. And it appears like Lisa Barlow is just as frustrated as fans about Heather's handling of the situation.

In Bravo's sneak peek at the show's Jan. 11 episode, Lisa, Whitney Rose and friend-of Angie Katsanevas all arrive at Heather's cover reveal party for her upcoming book Bad Mormon, at which Lisa tells Heather her black eye looks like "it's totally gone."

"Just like the memory of it, I hope," Heather responds. But as Lisa points, out, "The memory's never going away, Heather. I think it's gonna be the topic of many conversations."

First teased in the RHOSLC season three trailer, during the show's Dec. 21 episode Heather woke up to discover she had a black eye after a drunken night of partying with the cast in San Diego—and has since remained tight-lipped about the truth of the incident.