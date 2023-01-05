Damar Hamlin's Doctor Says Buffalo Bills Player Is "Beginning to Awaken" After Cardiac Arrest

New details regarding Damar Hamlin's condition have emerged.

Three days after the Buffalo Bills safety went into cardiac arrest during a game, his physicians Dr. Timothy Pritts and Dr. William Knight IV of UC Health provided an update on his health.

"We would like to share that there has been substantial improvement in his condition over the past 24 hours," Pritts, Division Chief of General Surgery, said during a Jan. 5 press conference. "We had significant concern about him after the injury and after the event that happened on the field, but he is making substantial progress. As of this morning, he is beginning to awaken, and it appears that his neurological condition and function is intact."

While Pritts noted they are happy to report this improvement, he suggested the athlete still has a long road ahead of him.

"He continues to be critically ill and continues to undergo intensive care in our surgical and trauma ICU," Pritts continued. "He is being cared for by ICU neurocritical care teams, trauma surgery and a cardiology team as well as our expert nurses and respiratory therapist. They are attending to him, and he still has significant progress that he needs to make. But this marks a really good turning point in his ongoing care."