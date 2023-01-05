Quavo Honors Late Nephew Takeoff in Emotional New Song “Without You”

Quavo released a new song, called “Without You,” paying tribute to his late nephew and collaborator Takeoff. He raps, "Days ain't the same without you/ I don't know if I'm the same without you."

Quavo is paying tribute to Takeoff through music.

The rapper honored his late nephew and fellow Migos member by releasing a new song, titled "Without You," two months after Takeoff was killed in Houston, Texas, in November. He was 28.

The emotional song features heartbreaking lyrics detailing Quavo's grief following Takeoff's—whose real name was Kirsnick Khari Ball—death.

"Tears rollin' down my eyes/ Can't tell you how many times I cried," Quavo, 31, raps. "Days ain't the same without you/ I don't know if I'm the same without you."

He continues, "I wish I had a time machine just so you can take a ride with me. But I know it don't work that way and I'mma see you again someday."

 

In the music video for the new track, Quavo can be seen sitting in a chair and smoking as the tune plays.

Another moment of the song includes Quavo singing, "I miss just how you smile at me/ Unc and Phew until infinity."

In response to the tribute, Takeoff's fans sent their love to his family. 

One comment on YouTube reads, "Such a pure and raw tribute song. My deepest sympathies to you and Takeoff's family."

Another person said, "He hears you Quavo. He knew how much you loved him and still do! He hears you and he's right there with you! Praying for you and the family!"

Takeoff was fatally shot in the early hours of Nov. 1, with authorities confirming in press conference that day that the shooting occurred at the end of a private party that was being held at 810 Billiards and Bowling Houston. Shortly after the party ended, an argument broke out that led to the shooting, according to the police. When officers arrived, they found Takeoff dead just outside the entrance to the bowling alley. 

His cause of death was confirmed to be "penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm," according to the coroner's report obtained by E! News.

