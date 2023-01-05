Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Husband Ben McGrath

Watch : Love Is Blind's Iyanna Breaks Down in Tears Over Jarrette Divorce

Jessica Batten's new year just got a whole lot sweeter.

The Love is Blind alum announced that she and husband Ben McGrath are expecting their first child together, four months after announcing they had eloped at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, Calif.

"New Year, Same Me, New Mom!" Jessica wrote on Instagram Jan. 5 alongside an array of snapshots of her and Ben posing together, while making a heart with their hands over her belly. "Sending the best wishes and blessings your way in 2023. We're excited and humbled to share we will welcome our baby into the world and into our growing family in early June. Ahh!!!"

Jessica revealed to Brides in Sept. 2022 that the pair had tied the knot over the summer in a courtyard in front of just two other couples. And when detailing their low key nuptials, she recounted their sweet love story.

"We met for the first time in Venice the night before L.A. shut down for COVID," Jessica shared. "It was truly love at first sight—funny enough."