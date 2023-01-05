New Year, New Routine: 15 Home Gym Essentials Worth Cancelling Your Gym Membership For

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

It doesn't get much more traditional than a New Year's resolution to invest in your health and wellness. Except, of course, to get better with budgeting. Combining the two? You have a formula for a win-win. What I'm saying is: It's time to finally cancel that expensive, recurring, how-on-Earth-do-I-get-out-of-this-one gym contract and work out from home in 2023.

Or work out in the office. Or on the subway, maybe. (Preferably not that last one, but there are only so many hours in the day.) Whatever your preference, just know that yes. This really is possible. All you need are the right supplies to do it.

Whether you're bulking up, more into definition and tone, or just trying to kickstart a new routine, equipment is the key to it all. So, give yourself permission to invest in yourself this year. Buy that new yoga mat. Treat yourself to something to kickbox from home.

Whatever it takes to motivate you to commit this year, make it happen with these home gym essentials for 2023.