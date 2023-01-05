New Year, New Routine: 15 Home Gym Essentials Worth Cancelling Your Gym Membership For

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.
It doesn't get much more traditional than a New Year's resolution to invest in your health and wellness. Except, of course, to get better with budgeting. Combining the two? You have a formula for a win-win. What I'm saying is: It's time to finally cancel that expensive, recurring, how-on-Earth-do-I-get-out-of-this-one gym contract and work out from home in 2023.
Or work out in the office. Or on the subway, maybe. (Preferably not that last one, but there are only so many hours in the day.) Whatever your preference, just know that yes. This really is possible. All you need are the right supplies to do it.
Whether you're bulking up, more into definition and tone, or just trying to kickstart a new routine, equipment is the key to it all. So, give yourself permission to invest in yourself this year. Buy that new yoga mat. Treat yourself to something to kickbox from home.
Whatever it takes to motivate you to commit this year, make it happen with these home gym essentials for 2023.
Iron Gym Extreme Edition Pull Up Bar
Remember that pull up bar you installed in the top of your door, but never used? This one's an upgrade from that, and much more likely to inspire you. It can be hung up and used on the floor, for a variety of pushups, pull ups, chin ups, and similar workouts.
Power Systems Bosu Balance Trainer
This dual-sided disc "adds versatility and challenge" to cardio workouts, strength training, core exercises, yoga, and more. The complete kit includes an exercise manual, a workout DVD, and air pump designed to keep the balance trainer inflated.
Stamina Mini Fitness Trampoline
This 36-inch folding trampoline makes up for all the times you asked for one as a kid and didn't get it. Now you get to have one that's portable, easy to store, and can be used for a variety of core-strengthening workouts.
Bala The Power Ring
Bala encourages you to "press, hold, swing and squat to increase strength, agility, endurance and balance," with their aerobics-ready kettlebell-dumbbell fusion as your partner.
Non Slip Comfort Foam Durable Extra Thick Yoga Mat
A brand-new, extra-thick, multipurpose mat for yoga, pilates, and pre- and post-workout stretches? Yes, you deserve that.
Tier Weight Rack Preassembled
Did you buy a bunch of weights during the early stages of the pandemic, and never quite figure out what to do with them? Enter this: A pre-assembled, space-saving, multi-weight storage rack to make your space look that much more legit.
Betaflex Aerobic Kicking And Boxing Trainer
This kicking, boxing, and kickboxing floor set is exactly what you need for getting up your heart rate and getting out some aggression after a long commute in traffic.
Neoprene Body Sculpting Hand Weights
Just starting out with weights? Looking for a way to enhance existing workouts? This easy-grip neoprene pair is colorful, durable, and your new workout buddy.
Yellowpop Boxing Gloves - LED Neon sign
Encourage yourself to keep up the great work with this neon boxing gloves sign from Yellowpop.
Resistance Band Loop Set
Weights aren't for everyone! Especially those newer to working out without a coach. These versatile resistance bands are simple to use and ultra-versatile, helping to build strength, flexibility, and definition — no dumbbells required.
Trifold Exercise Mat
A solid foundation is the most important component of most things, and fitness is no exception. This foldable mat can serve as a place to stretch, train, practice, or just cool down, making it an essential you'll be surprised to have gone this long without.
Bala Bangles
Bala's signature wearable weights add the ideal amount of resistance to any "athletic, recreational, and domestic activities alike."
Medicine Ball Tree Rack
Have you been hesitating to cancel your way-too-expensive class because of the equipment it has to offer? This standing rack of multi-sized medicine balls is the sign you've been waiting for.
Everflex Xtreme
I know this particular item has big "infomercial" vibes, but it has much more to offer than that. First, it's made of eco-friendly natural latex, is ergonomic, non-slip, and includes six different resistance settings. Additionally, it's designed to boost "dynamic core strength," and is lightweight and portable enough to ensure you can use it at home, at the office, and anywhere in between.
Single Stackable Resistance Band
Created for "physical therapy, exercise, Pilates, muscle toning, muscle strengthening, and general fitness," this single resistance band is a staple of the home gym for a reason. Or, you know, several of them.
