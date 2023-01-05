The Real Friends of WeHo: Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall and More Bring LGBTQ+ to MTV

Watch : Most HIGHLY ANTICIPATED TV Shows of 2023

West Hollywood is about to get real.

In the great tradition of The Real Housewives, MTV has just announced its latest entry in the annals of reality TV history: The Real Friends of WeHo, premiering Jan. 20.

The network announced the new docuseries on Jan. 5, along with its cast of reality TV veterans and Los Angeles icons—including Brad Goreski, Todrick Hall, Curtis Hamilton, Dorión Renaud, Jaymes Vaughan and Joey Zauzig.

The series stars "some of Hollywood's most influential and successful LGBTQ+ celebrities, personalities and entrepreneurs," according to the network. "The Real Friends of WeHo is an unfiltered and honest look at a select group of friends living, loving and pursuing their passions in the West Hollywood community."

MTV also paired the announcement with a special first look trailer featuring Brad, Todrick and Jaymes, who is married to Mean Girls actor Jonathan Bennett.

As for why you should be excited for Real Friends of WeHo, Brad teases in the preview, "West Hollywood is the epicenter of the gay world."