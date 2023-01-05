Will Prince Harry Attend King Charles III's Coronation? The Duke of Sussex Says...

Prince Harry is royally cryptic when it comes to whether he'll attend his father King Charles III's coronation.
In a teaser for ITV's upcoming interview with the Duke of Sussex, set to air Jan. 8— just days before the release of his memoir Spare—Prince Harry reflects on the strained relationship with his family following his and wife Meghan Markle's royal exit. And according to Harry, it remains to be seen whether he'll be in attendance when Charles, who ascended the throne following the death of Queen Elizabeth II in Sept. 2022, is crowned in May.
"There's a lot that can happen between now and then," Harry told ITV in the Jan. 5 clip of attending the coronation should he be invited. "But the door is always open. The ball is in their court. There's a lot to be discussed and I really hope that they are willing to sit down and talk about it."
The 38-year-old, who, along with Meghan, 41, stepped back from royal duties in 2020 and moved to California, also said during the interview that he still believes in the British monarchy. But when asked if he believed he'll play a part in its future, the duke responded, "I don't know."
Harry details his personal struggles and family tensions in his memoir, Spare, set for release Jan. 10. Excerpts from the book, published by The Guardian Jan. 4, describe an alleged physical confrontation between Harry and his brother, heir Prince William, at the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's home on the grounds of Kensington Palace in 2019—the year after Harry and Meghan's wedding.
E! News has not independently obtained a copy of Harry's book. NBC News has reached out to Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace and they have declined to comment on these allegations.
According to The Guardian, Harry wrote that William arrived to talk about "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their personal relationship and struggles with the press, adding that he also complained about Meghan.
After they argued, William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote, per the outlet. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."
Harry wrote that his brother urged him to hit back, and that he refused. According to the outlet, he stated in the book that the Prince of Wales then left, returned "looking regretful, and apologized," and then departed again, calling back, "You don't need to tell Meg about this."
Despite his strained relationship with his family, Harry has expressed hope of a reconciliation. "I would like to get my father back," he says in the upcoming ITV interview, as seen in a first teaser released Jan. 4. "I would like to have my brother back."
