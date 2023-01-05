Will Prince Harry Attend King Charles III's Coronation? The Duke of Sussex Says...

E! News has not independently obtained a copy of Harry's book. NBC News has reached out to Kensington Palace and Buckingham Palace and they have declined to comment on these allegations.

According to The Guardian, Harry wrote that William arrived to talk about "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their personal relationship and struggles with the press, adding that he also complained about Meghan.

After they argued, William "grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote, per the outlet. "I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."

Harry wrote that his brother urged him to hit back, and that he refused. According to the outlet, he stated in the book that the Prince of Wales then left, returned "looking regretful, and apologized," and then departed again, calling back, "You don't need to tell Meg about this."

Despite his strained relationship with his family, Harry has expressed hope of a reconciliation. "I would like to get my father back," he says in the upcoming ITV interview, as seen in a first teaser released Jan. 4. "I would like to have my brother back."

