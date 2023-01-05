Hear Lisa Ann Walter's Sweet Words About Decades-Long Friendship With Former Co-Star Lindsay Lohan

Much like the film that brought them together, Lisa Ann Walter and Lindsay Lohan's friendship has stood the test of time.
The Abbott Elementary star reflected on her relationship with her The Parent Trap co-stars on the Jan. 4 episode of E! News, specifically praising Lindsay's recent success on Netflix.
"I am so proud of her that she's doing so well," Lisa, who played Chessy in the beloved film, exclusively told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, "that her career has had a resurgence."
Lindsay—who made her film debut as twins Hallie and Annie in The Parent Trap—recently made her leading lady comeback in the Netflix holiday flick Falling for Christmas. (She'll soon reteam with the streaming platform for the rom-com Irish Wish.)
And it's largely thanks to Lindsay's dad Michael Lohan that Lisa and the star have stayed in touch. "We would meet in New York for breakfast. He'd say, 'Hey, I want to talk to Lindsay. Get her on the phone,'" she explained, adding she and Lindsay "have recently started texting back and forth, DM-ing back and forth."
Another cast member from The Parent Trap—which turns 25 this year—Lisa has remained close with is Elaine Hendrix, who played Nick Parker's (Dennis Quaid) gold-digging fiancée Meredith Blake.
"Elaine Hendrix and I are best friends," she revealed. "We actually kind of did a self-adoption as sisters because we both lost our moms."
Given her close relationships with her co-stars, it comes as no surprise that Lisa said she'd be down for a Parent Trap sequel...and she already has the perfect plot in mind.
"I think that the kids grow up," she said, "and they want to get me and the butler back together." Chessy ended the original film engaged to Martin (Simon Kunz), the hilarious butler of Elizabeth James (the late Natasha Richardson).
And although the twins' plan to get their parents back together was successful, Lisa hopes a potential sequel could give Meredith the redemption many fans say she deserves.
"This generation now thinks, is like, 'Why was everybody making her wrong?" Lisa explained. "'She had a rich, handsome guy, she was just securing the bag and nabbing her man, and people are acting like she was wrong. It was those kids.'"
