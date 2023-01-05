Hear Lisa Ann Walter's Sweet Words About Decades-Long Friendship With Former Co-Star Lindsay Lohan

Watch : Abbott Elementary's Lisa Ann Walter on Possible Parent Trap Sequel

Much like the film that brought them together, Lisa Ann Walter and Lindsay Lohan's friendship has stood the test of time.

The Abbott Elementary star reflected on her relationship with her The Parent Trap co-stars on the Jan. 4 episode of E! News, specifically praising Lindsay's recent success on Netflix.

"I am so proud of her that she's doing so well," Lisa, who played Chessy in the beloved film, exclusively told co-hosts Adrienne Bailon-Houghton and Justin Sylvester, "that her career has had a resurgence."

Lindsay—who made her film debut as twins Hallie and Annie in The Parent Trap—recently made her leading lady comeback in the Netflix holiday flick Falling for Christmas. (She'll soon reteam with the streaming platform for the rom-com Irish Wish.)

And it's largely thanks to Lindsay's dad Michael Lohan that Lisa and the star have stayed in touch. "We would meet in New York for breakfast. He'd say, 'Hey, I want to talk to Lindsay. Get her on the phone,'" she explained, adding she and Lindsay "have recently started texting back and forth, DM-ing back and forth."