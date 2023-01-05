New Year, New Look: 17 Mix-and-Match Essentials To Pump Up Your Next Workout

The brands featured in this article are partners of NBCUniversal Checkout. E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

We've all done it: We've sworn to commit to our health ahead of the holidays. Wait, after the holidays. No, in the New Year. That makes the most sense. And since it's now safely 2023, we simply cannot put that resolution off any longer.

It's time to unroll those yoga mats, dust off the weights, and lace up the sneakers, because if that gym/boutique studio/personal training app membership is going to auto-renew anyway, we might as well start to embrace it.

But you know what always makes me feel better? New clothes. It's objectively true that looking good helps you to feel better. Instead of struggling to fit into old sports bras or praying that my leggings aren't too threadbare to be seen by the public, I'm treating myself to all-new workout clothes for January. So, I think you should too. (We're all in this one together.)

Ready or not, here our winter resolution to invest in your well-being comes! So, here are 17 mix-and-match styles to make working out a little less work.