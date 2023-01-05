Jeremy Renner Shares Video of Family Assembled by His Hospital Bedside After Accident

Jeremy Renner is continuing his road to recovery following a New Year's Day accident with the support of his family.
Days after the Avengers actor was hospitalized for injuries from being run over by a snowplow, he gave fans a glimpse of his recovery journey. In an ICU video posted to his Instagram Stories, Renner—wearing a hospital gown, shower cap and oxygen mask—and his sister laugh together as she massages his head. He jokes that it is his "first shower in definitely [a] week," adding, "Gross."
"ICU SPA MOMENT TO LIFT MY SPIRITS," the Hawkeye star captioned the Jan. 5 video. "Thank you mama...Thank you sister...Thank you all for you...For your love."
The video, which Renner, 51, also posted to Twitter, also features his mom at his bedside. In the tweet, he wrote, "A 'not no great' ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama. Thank you sooooo much."
On Jan. 1, Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries after being run over by a snowplow at his property in Reno, Nevada, and then underwent surgery, his rep told multiple outlets.
The spokesperson told People Jan. 3 that Renner was injured after "moving snow from his driveway on Sunday so that his family members could depart his home after spending New Years together."
The rep added that The Town actor had also been "helping clear out the snow of his neighbor's home as everyone up there had been without power for 24 hours and there had been a large snowfall."
At a Jan. 3 press conference, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam said the actor was run over by a PistenBully snowplow that weighed over 14,000 pounds. The vehicle began rolling on its own after Renner used it to extract his car, driven by a family member, out of the snow.
"In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back into the driver's seat," Balaam told reporters, per NBC News. "It's at this point that Mr. Renner was run over."
The day of the press conference, Renner spoke out for the first time about his accident, sharing a selfie from the ICU and expressing his gratitude.
"Thank you all for your kind words," he wrote. "Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."
