Heidi D'Amelio Shares Her Top 5 Affordable & Functional Kitchen Items

We interviewed Heidi D'Amelio because we think you'll like her picks. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
As a social media star and D'Amelio family matriarch juggling busy schedules, work life, her own social media platforms and her passion for all things health, wellness and philanthropy, Heidi D'Amelio is a busy bee. She recently blessed E! with her top functional and affordable kitchen items that are perfect for her always on-the-go lifestyle, and we're here to give you the rundown on the Heidi-approved products that you can also shop for yourself.
With practicality in mind, Heidi's kitchen essentials are all must-have's! From a Dash Egg Cooker and a $2 dish brush to the coolest drinking goblets from Amazon, Heidi's nifty kitchen picks are perfect for anyone, whether you love to cook, have a big family, are always on the go or prefer having your dinners delivered.
Read on to shop some of the budget-friendly, useful items in Heidi's kitchen.
NutriBullet Pro - 13-Piece High-Speed Blender/Mixer System with Hardcover Recipe Book Included (900 Watts) Champagne, Standard
"The most practical must have in my kitchen is my Nutribullet," Heidi shares. "It's super versatile, I use it to make different types of dressings, sauces, and my daily morning protein shakes! A big plus is that it is super easy to clean."
DASH Deluxe Rapid Egg Cooker
"The best kitchen gadget I've found that is great for keeping under budget is my Dash Egg Cooker!" Heidi says. "This one I have is a double decker so I can cook a full dozen of eggs within just a few minutes!"
RINNIG Dish Brush, Green
"The best inexpensive item that I admit I have bought way too many times is a suction cup dish brush!" Heidi raves about this $2 cleaning brush. "I love that I can have it cling to the side of the sink and stays cleaner for longer! Plus it's the perfect size that fits in most water bottles, too."
Godinger Lumina Set of 4 Goblets Smoke
"I love collecting unique kitchen items over the years and I recently found these textured glass goblets that I absolutely love from Amazon!" Heidi exclaims. "There are a ton of these types of glasses at higher end stores that can cost a lot more, so I love that I found some that are less expensive but are just as cool!"
Zojirushi, Made in Japan Neuro Fuzzy Rice Cooker, 5.5-Cup, Premium White
"The kitchen essential that I can't live without is my Zojurushi Rice Cooker— it is the best thing ever!" Heidi shares.
