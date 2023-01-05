Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest Address Feud Rumors Following New Year's Eve Drama

Watch : Andy Cohen Responds to Ryan Seacrest's NYE Snub Claim

No beef here.

Andy Cohen and Ryan Seacrest are officially shutting down feud rumors following a little 2023 New Year's Eve drama. The Bravo personality called in to Ryan's radio show on Jan. 5 to clear the air two days after Ryan claimed Andy snubbed him while they were each hosting their respective NYE specials in New York City on Dec. 31.

"I didn't know where we stood, Ryan!" the Watch What Happens Live host said on On Air With Ryan Seacrest before jokingly referencing The Real Housewives with, "I got to tell you something, I like watching people fight. I don't like fighting with people."

"Well, we're not," Ryan replied, ending any notion of conflict between them. "That's the funny thing is that we're not."

The pair reminded fans they've been good friends for at least 15 years and Andy jokingly blamed the whole misunderstanding on his CNN New Year's Eve Live co-host Anderson Cooper.