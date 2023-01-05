Prince Harry Says Prince William Knocked Him to the Floor During Fight About Meghan Markle

Watch : Prince Harry Makes SHOCKING New Allegations Against Royal Family

Prince Harry alleges tension with Prince William over his wife Meghan Markle reached a physical boiling point.

In quotes published by The Guardian from Harry's upcoming memoir, Spare, the Duke of Sussex—who married Meghan in 2018—alleges that his relationship with his older brother took a drastic turn at his London home the year after their union.

According to the outlet, Harry wrote that William wanted to talk about "the whole rolling catastrophe" of their personal relationship and struggles with the press. However, when William arrived at Nottingham Cottage, Harry said his brother was already "piping hot."

Harry wrote that the two exchanged words and that the confrontation "happened so fast."

"So very fast," Harry continued. "He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out."