Get $137 Worth of It Cosmetics Products for Just $65

IT Cosmetics Bye Bye Foundation Duo Reviews

"I am a makeup artist- I use this on myself and clients and have been for years now! It's light, buildable coverage, and good in sensitive skin," a shopper said.

Another raved, "I highly recommend this product for fine lines and wrinkles. I doesn't settle into my wrinkles and has excellent coverage. My skin is a little on the red side but this foundation covers it perfectly."

Someone reviewed, "I really like your oil free bye bye foundation. It looks fresh all day and does not irritate my skin like others do."

A QVC customer said, "Love the matte finish of this foundation. Good coverage and a little goes a long way."

A fan of the bundle gushed, "This makeup changed my skin totally!!!! It no longer breaks out and feels different. It actually looks and feels like younger skin because of all the good ingredients!"

A shopper explained, "I am always looking for a great foundation but have never found one I would consistently use, until now. I tried this one in neutral medium and can't praise it enough. I am 70 years young with T-zone oily skin. I also have a sallow complexion with under eye puffiness and dark spots. I have tried two other foundations by this brand as well as countless other brands - some very high end, some from the pharmacy. This beats them all, hands-down. It is NOT cakey or thick. I found it to cover many imperfections with one swipe of the brush leaving my skin looking smooth and soft. I don't even need undereye concealer. I will certainly keep buying this and hope they do not change the formula."

