Julia Fox Reveals Where She Stands With Kanye West and If She's Spoken to Kim Kardashian

Has Julia Fox been in contact with her ex Kanye West or Kim Kardashian?
During her guest appearance on the Jan. 4 episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, the actress—who dated the Yeezy designer briefly in early 2022—didn't hold back when it came to revealing where they stood today.
"I have not talked to Kanye in almost a year," she told Andy Cohen, "and I have, like, been in the same room as Kim but we've never spoken about anything."
And if you're wondering why they didn't speak though they were in the same space?
"Well, it was a very big room," the Uncut Gems star added. "So I was here, she was there. That was it."
In terms of her former relationship with Kanye, Julia pointed out the two dated for only about a month.
"We were literally together for like a minute," she said elsewhere during the interview. "Like, I don't even think he knows my full name or anything."
After Andy seemed surprised, Julia noted, "I also have a middle name."
As Julia previously recalled to Interview, she met Kanye in Miami on New Year's Eve at the start of 2022 and they formed an "instant connection," with the internet following their lavish date nights and matching outfits. But in February, news broke that the duo had split.
As for Kim, she was married to Kanye for almost seven years before she filed for divorce in February 2021. The pair—who share four kids together—finalized their divorce in November 2022.
In fact, Julia revealed in a November TikTok video that she's "always had a love for Kim" and claimed she started seeing Kanye to "get him off Kim's case." At the time, the Kardashians star was dating Pete Davidson, whom Kanye targeted on social media and in his music.
"Like maybe I can distract him, like get him to like me," she said in the since-deleted TikTok video. "And I knew, I was like, if anyone can do it, it's me. Because when I set my mind to something, I do it. And I will say that that month that we spent together, he wasn't on Twitter first of all. He wasn't on any forms of social media. He didn't even talk about his relationship."
She added, "We only really talked about clothes, and like weird ideas and plans for the future and our hopes and dreams for childhood and education. And it was really beautiful guys. The moment he started tweeting I was out."
