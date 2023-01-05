15 Books to Add to Your Reading List in January

Watch : Prince Harry Makes SHOCKING New Allegations Against Royal Family

New year, new you, so many new books!

What better way to welcome 2023 than by immediately putting a major dent in your goal to read more? Fortunately, January's list of new releases is a stacked one, including Prince Harry's sure-to-be-filled-with-royal-bombshells memoir, cheekily titled Spare, as well as Pamela Anderson's highly anticipated autobiography.

If celebrity reads aren't your thing, don't worry, we've still got you covered, whether you are into psychological thrillers that will keep you up at night—like Rachel Hawkins' The Villa and Stephen Amidon's Locust Lane—or charming rom-coms that will have you swooning. Come on, how can you resist a book called A Guide to Just Being Friends? Plus, Leigh Bardugo is back with Hell Bent, the sequel to Ninth House her fans have been eagerly awaiting.

So, New Year's resolution to read more, prepare to be crushed.