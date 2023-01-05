Dancing With the Stars Pro Witney Carson Reveals Sex of Baby No. 2

Watch : Witney Carson Becomes Cinderella on "DWTS"

Witney Carson is going to be a mom of two boys!

The Dancing With the Stars pro, who is pregnant with her second child, shared that she and husband Carson McAllister are expecting another son. As seen in a video posted to Instagram Jan. 4, Witney and Carson celebrated the happy news with their 2-year-old son Leo on the beach, holding each other close as words written in the sand read: "It's a boy."

The 29-year-old captioned the sweet clip, which was set to "Love Like This" by Ben Rector, "Our second blessing."

The sex reveal comes nearly two months after Witney first announced her pregnancy. During the Nov. 14 episode of DWTS, the ballroom dancer told host Alfonso Ribeiro, "I'm so excited to finally announce that Carson, Leo and myself are expecting baby No. 2."

She added at the time, "I'm so blessed. This just felt like a really, really good time to share it. I can finally share it, which is great!"