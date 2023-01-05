The Challenge Fans Will Love This Gift Guide as Much as T.J. Lavin Hates Quitters

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There's no better competition on TV than MTV's The Challenge. The iconic reality TV series has always been entertaining and the competition just keeps getting more intense. Originally, the show featured cast members from The Real World and Road Rules. Now, the cast has people from Big Brother, Are You the One?, Survivor, and even some international reality shows in the mix.
The fanbase just keeps getting larger and the viewers are more devoted than ever before. Of course, the best way to enjoy The Challenge is by watching the series. If you are looking for more ways to celebrate your favorites, shop our gift guide.
The Challenge Gift Guide Picks
Challenge Quote- All is Fair in Love, War and The Challenge T-Shirt
Johnny Bananas always delivers with the iconic quotes and this is one of his best. This t-shirt comes in 10 colors with adult sizes ranging from small to 3X and kids sizes from 2T to 4T.
The Challenge Pullover Hoodie
Feel like you're in The Challenge house between competitions whenever you wear this hoodie.
The Challenge Season 38 Ride or Die Shirt Custom with Your Name Black Shirt
Personalize this t-shirt with your name to feel like you are a member of the cast.
The CT Challenge Bananas Backpack T-Shirt
CT Tamburello carrying Johnny Bananas as a backpack was one the most iconic eliminations of all time— if not the most iconic of all time. This shirt comes in ten colors with adult sizes up to 3X and toddler sizes as well.
The Challenge Logo Black and Grey Socks
Channel your favorite competitors with these socks inspired by the show.
The Challenge T-Shirt
This t-shirt is a classic that all fans will appreciate. It's available in sizes up to 6X with tall options.
MTV The Challenge Officially Licensed Water Bottle
Sip like the champion that you are with this logo water bottle.
The Challenge Card
You don't want to run T.J. Lavin's final with just anyone. True fans will appreciate the message from this card.
CT and Bananas Backpack Coffee Mug
Start your morning with your favorite beverage in this mug depicting the iconic CT and Bananas backpack moment.
Real World Road Rules Challenge Hat
This hat is the ultimate throwback to the OG Real World/ Road Rules Challenge days.
T.J. Lavin Tote Bag
If you hate quitters as much as T.J. Lavin does, you'll love this tote bag.
Iconic Trucker Hat
Showcase your allegiance to Bananas with this trucker hat.
MTV The Challenge- Team Bananas Tote Bag
Fans will never forget when Bananas uttered these infamous words during the Rivals 2 finale. Especially Sarah Rice.
This Ends Your Time on The Challenge MTV (Distressed) Zipper Pouch
This pouch is decorated with T.J.'s signature parting words. Use this to store cosmetics, pencils, and other small essentials.
Personalized The Challenge Skull Keychains
Take your fandom everywhere you go with a personalized keychain inspired by the show.
The Challenge Personalized Baby Short Sleeve Onesie
It's never too soon to start fanning out over The Challenge. This onesie is the perfect gift and it comes in a few colors.
Aneesa Birthday Card
This is the perfect card for all of us who are rooting for Aneesa Ferreira to get her first win.
The Challenge CT and Bananas Drawstring Bag
There's no better merch for the CT and Bananas backpack moment than this drawstring bag.
Johnny Bananas Mug
Enjoy your favorite hot beverage with this mug decorated with one of Bananas' best one-liners.
Looking for more reality TV-inspired shopping, check out the 50 most popular celebrity product recommendations from this past year.