See Harry Hamlin Handle a Snake During a Foot Rub in New Mayfair Witches Preview

In this exclusive look at the Jan. 8 premiere of Anne Rice’s Mayfair Witches, Harry Hamlin's Cortland raises a few eyebrows with his behavior. Watch the saucy scene here!

By Alyssa Ray Jan 05, 2023 4:00 PM
Watch: Alexandra Daddario's Advice to White Lotus Fans

Sorry, Lisa Rinna, but we need to talk about Harry Hamlin.

The actor, who has been married to the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star since 1997, is set to star in Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches on AMC and AMC+ Jan. 8—and we couldn't be more excited. Why? Well, in this exclusive look at the supernatural series' premiere, we got a peek at Hamlin's character, Cortland Mayfair, who appears to be a suave gentleman with potentially sinister undertones.

Case in point: In the sneak peek, Cortland pets a "so beautiful" snake as he receives an unexpected foot rub in the middle of a masquerade party.

Intriguing, right? But it seems Cortland is more than just an eccentric socialite. After being presented with three young gentlemen, Cortland selects the tallest one and suspiciously states, "I have a job for you."

As for what that job is, we'll have to tune in to the premiere to find out.

2023 TV Premiere Dates

Mayfair Witches is based on author Anne Rice's best-selling trilogy, Lives of the Mayfair Witches, and follows a young surgeon, Rowan Mayfair (Alexandra Daddario), as she discovers that she is the heir to a family of witches.

AMC's description reads, "As she grapples with her newfound powers, she must contend with a sinister presence that has haunted her family for generations.

In addition to Daddario and Hamlin, Mayfair Witches also stars Jack Huston and Tongayi Chirisa.

Catch the spooky series for yourself when Anne Rice's Mayfair Witches debuts Jan. 8 on AMC and AMC+.

