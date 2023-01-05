Jessica Simpson Is Irresistible Wearing Her 8th Grade Cheerleader Jacket

Watch : Did Nick Lachey SHADE Ex Jessica Simpson on Love Is Blind Reunion?

What does that spell? Iconic.

Jessica Simpson is feeling all the nostalgia in a new post shared on Instagram, where she slipped into an old piece of clothing that's a blast from the past: her old cheerleading jacket.

Alongside a selfie of herself smiling as she showed off an emblazoned green and yellow jacket with her name on it, Jessica captioned her Jan. 3 post, "Found my 8th grade head cheerleader letter jacket."

And we're not the only ones who found the post sweet.

Her sister Ashlee Simpson Ross commented, "Yes! Go Vikings!" while Sharon Stone chimed in saying, "U go girl," alongside a heart eyes emoji.

Another person who celebrated the ode to the past was Paris Hilton, who dropped a single heart eyes emoji.