Candace Bushnell Finally Answers the Mr. Big vs. Aidan Sex and the City Debate

Candace Bushnell says Sex and the City fans have the Big vs. Aidan conversation all wrong.

When it comes to which of Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) partners was the best option for her, the debate amongst SATC loyalists between Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Aidan (John Corbett) was as fierce as a Black Friday sale at Manolo Blahnik.

After decades of Venn diagrams and heated discussions, Candace, whose '90s newspaper columns were compiled into an anthology series called Sex and the City on which the series is based, finally gave her take.

"When people ask me if I'm Team Big or Team Aidan," she tweeted Jan. 4, "I loudly proclaim my love for Harry Goldenblatt."

Harry, played by Evan Handler, married Carrie's friend Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in season six after acting as her divorce lawyer during the dissolution of her first marriage to Trey (Kyle MacLachlan).

Based on the responses to her tweet, Candace isn't alone in her opinion.