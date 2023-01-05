Candace Bushnell Finally Answers the Mr. Big vs. Aidan Sex and the City Debate

For decades, Sex and the City fans have debated between Carrie's partners Big and Aidan. Now, SATC author Candace Bushnell has put her opinion on record.

Candace Bushnell says Sex and the City fans have the Big vs. Aidan conversation all wrong.

When it comes to which of Carrie Bradshaw's (Sarah Jessica Parker) partners was the best option for her, the debate amongst SATC loyalists between Mr. Big (Chris Noth) and Aidan (John Corbett) was as fierce as a Black Friday sale at Manolo Blahnik

After decades of Venn diagrams and heated discussions, Candace, whose '90s newspaper columns were compiled into an anthology series called Sex and the City on which the series is based, finally gave her take.

"When people ask me if I'm Team Big or Team Aidan," she tweeted Jan. 4, "I loudly proclaim my love for Harry Goldenblatt."

Harry, played by Evan Handler, married Carrie's friend Charlotte (Kristin Davis) in season six after acting as her divorce lawyer during the dissolution of her first marriage to Trey (Kyle MacLachlan).

Based on the responses to her tweet, Candace isn't alone in her opinion. 

"The bald Jewish men of America thank you," one person tweeted, while another responded enthusiastically, "YES! Team Harry all the way!"

When it comes to where things actually stand in the Sex and the City universe at the moment, Carrie's marriage to Big came to a tragic end when he—spoiler alert!—died while riding a Peloton in the first episode of Sex and the City reboot And Just Like That....

However, there's some potentially good news on the horizon for fans of Aidan. In August, it was revealed that John Corbett will appear on season two of And Just Like That... in "a substantial, multi-episode arc."

Craig Blankenhorn/Hbo/Darren Star Prods/Kobal/Shutterstock

Harry and Charlotte, meanwhile, remain happily married with two children. 

Maybe Candace has a point.

The second season of And Just Like That... will premiere later this year on HBO Max.

