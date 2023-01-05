Find Out the Other WandaVision Alum Headed to Agatha: Coven of Chaos

Kathryn Hahn and Emma Caulfield will appear opposite one of their WandaVision co-stars in Disney+'s Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

It was Kitty all along!

Just weeks ahead of That '90s Show's Jan. 19 premiere on Netflix, it's been announced that Debra Jo Rupp will be popping up in another highly anticipated TV spinoff in 2023.

That's right, the That '70s Show actress has been cast in the WandaVision spinoff—titled Agatha: Coven of Chaos—alongside Kathryn Hahn, according to Deadline.

Rupp originally appeared in WandaVision as Mrs. Hart/Sharon Davis. Although, it has not yet been confirmed if she will be reprising the role for Agatha.

The Disney+ series will also star Joe Locke, Aubrey Plaza, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Sasheer Zamata, Patti LuPone and fellow WandaVision alum Emma Caulfield Ford. Yet, WandaVision's titular superheroes Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany are not expected to return.

E! News has reached out to Marvel and Disney for further comment.

Additionally, Rupp will be reprising her role of Kitty Forman for That '90s Show later this month along with her co-star, Kurtwood Smith, as Red Forman. Rupp and Smith also both serve as executive producers on the sequel series.

Original series stars Topher Grace, Laura Prepon, Mila Kunis, Ashton Kutcher, Wilmer Valderrama, Tommy Chong and Don Stark are all set to return for special guest spots.

On reuniting with her former co-stars, Rupp tearfully shared in a Dec. 27 featurette, "I mean seeing all the kids come back, it was almost like no time passed. It was like a mini reunion every week. It's just been amazing."

That '70s Show ran for eight seasons from 1998 to 2006 on Fox, while WandaVision aired its nine-episode run on Disney+ in 2021.

You can catch That '90s Show when it premieres Jan. 19 on Netflix, while Agatha: Coven of Chaos is currently in production.

