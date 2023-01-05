See Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands During Euphoric Cabo Getaway 5 Years After Divorce Filing

Watch : Rebecca Gayheart Talks Summer Plans With Eric Dane

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are kicking off the New Year as one big family.

The Beverly Hills 90210 alum and Euphoria actor, who split up in 2018, were photographed Jan. 4 walking hand-in-hand off a boat together during a family vacation with their two daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 11.

Eric sported a white, long-sleeve shirt and swim trunks for the outing, while the Urban Legends actress opted for a beach coverup and sunglasses. The former couple was also snapped eating lunch on the boat, with Eric going shirtless while Rebecca donned a green T-shirt over her bikini.

Though Rebecca filed for divorce from Eric five years ago, the pair have reunited for multiple trips in recent months, including a family outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in September.

The pair first sparked rumors of a reconciliation over the summer, when they jetted off to Europe as a family of four. The Jawbreaker actress shared snaps from the trip showing Eric making a silly face at the camera with their girls.