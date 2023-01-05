See Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart Hold Hands During Euphoric Cabo Getaway 5 Years After Divorce Filing

Eric Dane and Rebecca Gayheart are kicking off the New Year as one big family.
The Beverly Hills 90210 alum and Euphoria actor, who split up in 2018, were photographed Jan. 4 walking hand-in-hand off a boat together during a family vacation with their two daughters Billie, 12, and Georgia, 11.
Eric sported a white, long-sleeve shirt and swim trunks for the outing, while the Urban Legends actress opted for a beach coverup and sunglasses. The former couple was also snapped eating lunch on the boat, with Eric going shirtless while Rebecca donned a green T-shirt over her bikini.
Though Rebecca filed for divorce from Eric five years ago, the pair have reunited for multiple trips in recent months, including a family outing at the Malibu Chili Cook-Off in September.
The pair first sparked rumors of a reconciliation over the summer, when they jetted off to Europe as a family of four. The Jawbreaker actress shared snaps from the trip showing Eric making a silly face at the camera with their girls.
"This is us," the model captioned the Instagram post in August. "Family vacay 2022."
In a second pic from their European adventures, the family of four posed together with big smiles on the Parisian streets, as she wrote on the 'gram, "A pit stop in Paris!"
The family later made their way across the coast to St. Tropez. The 51-year-old posted to her Instagram Stories a snapshot of the foursome posing for a picture with friends and the words "My People" written below.
So, what led to the two going their separate ways in the first place? Well, back in 2018, Rebecca cited "irreconcilable differences" as the cause of the split and sought spousal support and joint legal and physical custody of their daughters.
"After 14 years together we have decided that ending our marriage is the best decision for our family," the duo said in a joint statement to E! News in 2018. "We will continue our friendship and work as a team to co-parent our two beautiful girls as they are the most important thing in the world to us."
However, the divorce was never finalized, and, in 2019, Eric revealed that the pair were still friends and "great" co-parents when he told Entertainment Tonight in 2019, "We have two kids. It's not complicated...it doesn't have to be."
The exes prove just that, as they vacation around the globe.