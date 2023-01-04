Star Trek Legend William Shatner Has No Idea What "Slowing Down" Means

Watch : "Star Trek" Star William Shatner's Emotional Return From SPACE

William Shatner has been boldly charting new frontiers as an entertainer for the better part of a century—but a few decades back, he had to fine-tune his experience of the world around him.

The actor was diagnosed in the 1990s with tinnitus, a persistent buzzing, hissing, ringing or other tonal sound in the ear associated with hearing loss. And, he admits, it was a frightening experience.

"I realized that if you were given the choice of sight or sound, choose a faculty, most people would say, 'Well, sight, sight, sight!'" Shatner told E! News' Courtney Lopez in an exclusive interview. "It's argumentative, because sound gives you a 360-degree [perspective]. Imagine never hearing music again."

The sonorous performer has attributed his condition, which affects 10 to 15 percent of the population, to damage he suffered when a pyrotechnics effect exploded right next to him on the set of Star Trek in 1967, during filming of the episode "Arena."